Chasentailz Navigates COVID

Chasentailz Foundation’s annual KDW Tournament was just what the community needed during these unpresented times. Same great tournament, incredible new venue, Tiki52 Bar & Grill, catered to the teams with their fishing village feel and gorgeous location. Everyone was bursting at the seams to get back on the water to compete and feel some normalcy again.

The Captains meeting didn’t disappoint with live music by Justin Shapiro, dinner catered by Cheney Brothers & Tiki52, a live auction, and beautiful breezy weather. After a week of high winds, the seas laid down tournament day allowing all 147 teams to compete in the 7th Annual Chasentailz Fishing Tournament. Weigh in was very busy, with professionals to the weekend warriors bringing in their catches as the leader board quickly filled with amazing teams. In the final moments of weigh in Team Tuppens & Team Young Guns battled for overall winner, in the end Team Tuppens won with a 48lb kingfish. Team Barefoot took 3rd place overall winner, a team that has competed almost every year but always came up just short. Congratulations to all the winning teams!

Chasentailz KDW has become one of the most anticipated tournaments because it offers teams the best of both worlds, incredible memories made and helping to change the lives of needy families with children battling life threatening illnesses. In 2020 Chasentailz has provided emergency financial assistance to 19 families and funded dinner to 1000’s of families at the Palm Beach Children’s Hospital. We have the most incredible teams, volunteers, supporters, & sponsors. Thank you all for continuing to believe in our mission. Photos courtesy of Leonard Bryant Photography