Chokoloskee, Everglades & Everglades National Park August Fishing Forecast

August is one of our hottest months of the year and with some proper planning it can also equate to some of the best and hottest fishing our area has to offer. By mid-day, air temperatures are now averaging around 93 degrees. Water temperatures are warm – right around 88 degrees. With the daytime air temperatures being where they are now, be sure to pack a good cooler with lots of ice and water.

The full moon falls on the 7th and the new moon on the 22nd. Expect higher and lower tides around these moon phases. With these higher and lower tides, you have more water movement which means more nutrients are being moved around for the fish to feed on. The solunar bite calendar for our area says the 5th-9th and the 20th-24th should produce some good fishing days this month.

The redfish will typically bite best on an incoming tide, on the near shore oyster bars, on live shrimp, pilchards, or thread herring. Try a popping cork with about 3’ of 25 lb. fluorocarbon leader and an appropriate sized circle hook to match your bait. Many artificials are equally as good and I really like a Berkley’s Gulp! shrimp – natural or new penny color on a 3/8 oz red jig head.

Speckled sea trout will usually bite best on an incoming tide, on the near shore and outside flats in about 3’- 5’ of water. I really like to use a ¼ or 3/8th oz. bucktail type jig with a little flash in its tail. Tip the jig with a very small piece of shrimp for awesome results. Another great rig is the DOA Deadly combo with a root beer colored Shrimp!

Look for snook around the outside islands and cuts. If you can get some live pilchards, thread herring, or finger mullet, you will be rewarded with some nice big momma snook! Remember to give them a thorough revival after a quick photo…. Since the water is so warm, they get tired quickly. Be patient and expect a proper revival to take several minutes.

Summer time brings all kinds of shark around in good numbers, bull, blacktip, lemon, nurse, sharpnose, bonnethead, and others. Use 4-5’ of 80 lb. wire leader and cast out a chunk of mullet or ladyfish where the water is moving in a river mouth or channel. Hang on because they usually arrive pretty quickly.

