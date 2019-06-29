CLUB NEFMA

Northeast Florida Marlin Association – July Update:

The Northeast Florida Marlin Association recently held their Club Dolphin Tournament with some nice Mahi logged this year. Not a lot of big fish but we had good numbers. Anytime Sportfishing edged out the Reelxcape for the 2 fish aggregate win. The dog days of summer have arrived, and the offshore troll has slowed. The Mahi are scarce but for those willing to put some trolling time in the Blue Marlin will still be around and are usually really deep or on the other side of the gulf stream. This spring we’ve had a record braking Sailfish bite in Northeast Florida, it seems that may have slowed but a good number of releases have been recently reported by boats fishing the inshore reefs with some as close as 4-mile reef. Of course, those boats were King fishing, but sails love live baits!

NEFMA recently hosted The Nuts & Bolts of fishing show (nutsandboltsfishing.com) which organized a tournament with local guides who were invited to fish near shore and inshore with film crews accompanying several boats. They reported the Kingfish were wide open, had 4 sailfish releases and a hot flounder bite. The show airs on Saturdays and Sundays on Fox Sports. In case you’re interested the Northeast Florida Marlin Association clubhouse hosts many offshore and inshore tournaments each year and it’s also available for private parties. Speaking of tournaments, NEFMA will be hosting the upcoming Anytime Swordfishing Tournament which will run from July 15 until September 2. This will be a shoot-out style tournament where Captains can choose their days/nights. We will have more details on the NEFMA Facebook page and the NEFMA website.

Scott Stanley

Vice President

904-234-7182