Coastal Angler Welcomes New Volusia County Co-Publishers

Please join us in welcoming Capt. Jamie and Deidre Thrappas, the new owners of Coastal Angler Magazine’s Volusia County edition. Capt. Jamie is a 21-year resident of Volusia County, where he and his wife Deidre live on a 10-acre horse ranch in Osteen, Fla. They acquired the Volusia County edition jointly and enter their latest venture armed with a wealth of business and sales experience.

Coastal Angler Magazine and Capt. Jamie’s existing businesses complement each other perfectly. Nine years ago, he launched his own successful charter business, Yellow Dawg Fishing, out of Daytona Beach, and last year he opened Yellow Dawg Bait & Tackle in Ormond Beach. With existing contacts in the local business community, nearly a decade in corporate sales, and a three-year stint managing sales for Native Eyewear and Costa Sunglasses—while running charters—the Thrappas are well positioned to be the voice of the local business and fishing communities. Their yellow lab, Bay, will continue duties as a mascot.

“When I heard about this opportunity, I knew it was a perfect fit,” said Capt. Jamie.

“I love the fishing industry, and I am pretty connected in that industry as well as with the local community here in Volusia County. I look forward to making a positive influence on fishing in the area as a whole as well as helping other small businesses grow.”

The Thrappas’s are consummate outdoorspeople, who love fishing, bowhunting, riding horses, surfing and spending quality time with friends, their dogs and family.

To contact Deidra and Capt. Jamie, email volusia@coastalanglermagazine.com

New Coastal Angler Magazine Volusia County Co-Publishers, Deidra (above) and Capt. Jamie Thrappas.