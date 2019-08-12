Costa Rica Fishing Report – August

This is Craig Sutton here with the August 2019 Costa Rica Fishing Report.

Based on our catches over the last few months, I can confirm that our Summer high-season is hot and on fire. We spent July slamming Yellowfin Tunas and I can confirm that the 100+lbs. Yella Fellas have arrived.

The catch of the month was a 200+lbs. monster but all boats are reporting big schools of Yellowfins tunas being corralled by spinning porpoises.

The FishingNosara team took 68 trips this month, with the 2019 Ship of Fools winner, Captain Alex on the Harvester aka the People’s Champion with 20 trips run. Captain William on the flagship Wanderer and Captain Carlos on the battleship Discoverer contributed 18 trips each.

August is our best month for Marlin releases, and the fury is already underway. In Late July the Discoverer posted five releases in a three-day span.

But don’t take our word for it. This is a letter that we received from Ms. Marie Cooper of Port Charlotte, FL. After her trip:

“If you go to Costa Rica, do it the right way and have Craig and his team at FishingNosara work with you to give you the experience of a lifetime.”

“First, the accommodations – we stayed in Casa Bonita. It was adorable – nice kitchen, fridge to keep those beers chilled and a beautiful patio. The surrounding gardens are gorgeous with lush, tropical landscaping and it feels like you’re in the jungle! The location is walking distance to restaurants and shops.”

“Then the staff/team – OMG! Javier (and everyone in the office) as well as the drivers, boat captains, mates — all treated us like royalty. They were accommodating in every way (they even helped us understand colones).”

“We went fishing the first day that we were there. Van picked us up right at our room and took us to the beach where we got a panga ride (new one for me!) out to the Harvester. I got a nice Wahoo and a Yellowfin Tuna. Captain William took excellent care of us, and along with an awesome lunch (prepared by Maria — who should give cooking classes to guests because I’d sign right up for that!)”

“The guys in our group went out a second time and snagged their dream of Marlin and Sailfish, this time on the Harvester with Captain Alex. Robert scored a true-fish-of-a-lifetime with a stunning Blue Marlin release (see photo).”

“The Pacific Ocean is literally right down the street and is one of the most beautiful beaches I’ve ever seen. This was a trip of a lifetime for us — and it did not disappoint! Thank you and your awesome team — for vacation memories that will last a lifetime (or until our next visit!)”

If you have been reading this report for a while and waiting for the right time to visit, stop reading and call me ASAP so we can make your fishing dreams a reality. Get your plans together so we can secure your housing and boats.