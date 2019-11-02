By Joe Sheaffer

There are many different approaches to the inshore fishing game, including drifting, chumming, fishing points, docks, channels and I’m sure there are quite a few other strategies. When I first moved here 3 years ago, I tried many of these and had little to no success. I’m sure that these approaches can be very successful and my lack of success was a result of my lack of confidence and experience. I moved to S.W. Florida with Bass fishing experience and a cover water approach. I would fish productive areas with my trolling motor down covering water and making many casts, better known as Power Fishing to our Bass fishing friends. It didn’t take me long to try that approach down here, fishing to my strengths and comfort level. Making a few adjustments with my equipment and presentations, it has proved to be very productive.

The first key for this approach is having a boat and a trolling motor with a good battery system. I use my trolling motor to cover water, control boat position and to keep me in good casting positions. The next key is fishing productive areas. There is a method to my madness. To be really productive, it is important to put yourself in areas that have a greater potential to hold fish. Areas that contain different types of structure ( grass, docks, oyster bars, potholes, mangroves, funnel areas and others) have a greater potential of holding fish. I typically will plan to fish 3-5 of these areas in a day and if bait is present than my confidence is very high. The third key is bait presentation. I primarily fish artificial lures and I like using moving lures( examples: swim jig and paddle tails, spoons, swimbaits, top water lures and crankbaits ). It is possible to use live bait as a presentation but you may not cover quite as much area with a slower presentation. Another key is being able to make good, accurate casts without getting hung up or off target. This will help you be more efficient.

The philosophy is a numbers game. Cover more water, make many casts, put your lure in front of as many fish as you can, could improve your odds of finding aggressive fish. This style of fishing can also help you zero in on a pattern that will be productive throughout the day. I like my boat in continuous motion, slow enough that I can effectively make good accurate casts in front of me but fast enough that I can keep my boat in a similar position throughout the area I’m fishing. If I find a stretch that holds numbers, I will stay on that spot and fish it more thoroughly before continuing forward. This is a very effective strategy and can help anglers be very productive.