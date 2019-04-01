Crime Does Not Pay but Fishing Does?

By Misty Wells

Looking to make a few extra bucks this fishing season and you’re a decent angler, I have just the ticket for you – Tournament Fishing. All around the State of Florida, on both coasts, there are tons of great tournaments with some nice payouts and no shortage of fun. April is really the kick-off to season and there is no better place to start than the 28th Annual Suncoast Kingfish Classic at Gators at the Pass. Ryan Farner is the Tournament Director and he has made sure that the winners are walking away with a $20,000 pay out this year. The Tournament kicks off April 11th – 13th at Gator’s on the Pass; even if you are not fishing there’s a huge party and weigh in with live music and plenty of Tito’s Vodka. Suncoastkingfishclassic.com

Moving south, next I am headed to Ft. Myers where I’m fishing the 8th Annual Ding Darlin Tarpon Tournament presented by Doc Fords. This Tournament is cool because they only allow 50 boats and it’s a 100% payout. For the 3rd year in a row I have my spot and I am hoping to get on the board and into the money with Capt. Pete Frederiksen & Capt. Tommy LaRonge. It’s a catch and release tarpon tournament that benefits the Ding Darlin Wildlife Preserve on Sanibel Island. Did you know that the first tarpon caught on rod and reel was here? I love not only the tournament, but staying at the Island Inn on Sanibel Island savoring a taste of “Old Florida”. I hope to be the one counting my winnings with my toes in the sand and a drink in my hand; payout’s over $30,000 in cash. Dingdarlinsociety.org

After I wrap up that tournament, I am heading even farther south to the Cayman Islands for the 1st Annual Cayman Billfish Rundown, May 14th – 17th. This is where the big money is with a payout of $270,000 and a $250,000 Blue Marlin record payout, if you break the Island record of over 500 lbs. They have a Captain’s payout at $10,000 and Most Billfish Releases payout at $100,000; start working out. Everything about the Cayman Islands is great, from the fishing, food, hotels, and the people; if you can make it down go. You can bring your own boat or they have a list of Captains that can take you fishing in this “soon to be” historic tournament. All in all, if I hold on, keep my rod tip up, keep the line tight, and have lady luck on my side I could have a very lucrative summer. These are just a few of the great tournaments to choose from inshore, offshore, to fresh water, win or lose get out and go fishing and earn fish money. Caymanbillfishrundown.com

