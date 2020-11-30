Crowder Bros. Ace Hardware adds fishing department to Bradenton Store

BRADENTON, Fla. (Nov. 10, 2020) – Crowder Bros. Ace Hardware has added an expansive fishing department at its Bradenton store to better serve the growing number of anglers in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

The new fishing department features a full selection of rods, reels, tackle and supplies from industry-leading brands. Additionally, Crowder Bros. also carries his and her outdoor clothing, including fishing shirts, shorts and hats from AFTCO and Hook & Tackle, as well as Costa and Maui Jim polarized sunglasses that protect eyes from harmful UV rays and eliminate glare, and OluKai and XTRATUF footwear.

Combined, Manatee and Sarasota counties have 319 square miles of water and 62 miles of coastal beaches, making the region a mecca for freshwater, saltwater, deep sea and inshore fishing. “Being located just minutes from great fishing, we know our customers will love the combination of the helpful service that Crowder Bros. has been known for since 1955 and the best brands in fishing gear, like Penn, Shimano, St. Croix and Daiwa,” said Scott Hamblen, chief merchandising officer for Crowder Bros. “After years of supporting the Coastal Conservation Association of Florida, we knew it was time to create a fishing department for our friends where we would want to outfit ourselves.”

Fishing department associates at Crowder Bros. are available to share their expertise about products, nearby fishing holes and weather conditions to ensure anglers have a productive day on the water. The final license-free fishing day in Florida this year is Saturday, Nov. 28 for saltwater fishing. Crowder Bros. Ace Hardware is located at 5409 Manatee Ave. West in Bradenton. For more information and store hours, please visit CrowderBros.com or call 941-795-8442.

About Crowder Bros. Ace Hardware

Founded in 1955 by John and Chester Crowder, Crowder Bros. Ace Hardware and Crowder’s Gifts & Gadgets operate stores in Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch within Manatee County. Crowder Bros. is part of the Sunshine Ace Hardware family, a locally owned and operated company with nine additional stores in Collier, Lee, Charlotte, and Pinellas counties. Each store is staffed by a long-term, friendly, and knowledgeable team. Focused on customer service, employees are best known for building relationships and going above and beyond to help solve a home repair or maintenance issue or to simply guide customers to the right tool for the job. Crowder Bros. Ace provides a range of professional services, as well as free delivery and assembly on grills, power tools, mulch, soil, and more. Stores feature a wide variety of products including plumbing, hardware, and electrical supplies, houseware, fishing gear, power equipment, paint, painting supplies, and more. The company proudly carries quality brands including Benjamin Moore paints, Scotts lawn, and garden products, Craftsman tools, STIHL power tools, Weber and Big Green Egg grills, as well as Penn and Shimano fishing gear. In addition to serving residential clients, Crowder Bros. also services commercial accounts with flexible options to support contractors in managing and growing their business. For locations and hours, visit CrowderBros.com.