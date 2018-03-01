By Wayne Nichols

Now that South Florida’s regular big game hunting season has come to an end, that only means one thing to local hunters and hunters all across the US…Spring Gobbler! Here in South Florida we have the Crown Jewel of the turkey hunting world, the highly-coveted Osceola. While there are Osceolas found throughout the state, to get a true Osceola most hunters prefer to hunt below Orlando or mid Florida. Due to the Eastern species breeding with Osceolas in northern Florida, it seems each year the boundary zone for a true Osceola gets pushed a little further south, putting more pressure on public lands and quota hunts on Florida’s WMA’s. That’s where people and outfitters like me come into play, offering spring Osceola hunts on private land. Booking a hunt with a local outfitter is by far your best chance at having an opportunity to harvest a long beard in Florida. Prices from outfitter to outfitter can vary greatly, cheaper hunts run from $1250 all the way up to $3000, for the first turkey, and usually half the cost of the hunt if you harvest a second bird. Something to remember, higher costs don’t necessarily mean a better success rate or even a better hunt. Very few outfitters such as myself offer a guaranteed opportunity or no pay hunt. We guarantee you’ll have an opportunity to harvest an Osceola while hunting with us, if not then the hunt is on us.

A lot of hunters choose to hunt public land in order to save money, but majority of them go home empty handed. The problem with public land isn’t the hunter him/herself, most are accomplished turkey hunters and know what they’re doing. It’s the other 5000 hunters trying to hunt the same place at the same time that causes your downfall. Compare prices…say an outfit charges $1750 and you get to hunt with a guide with local knowledge on multiple private properties and little to no pressure; usually 3 days, some lodging included, and most average a 90% success rate or better. Flip it; plane ticket, rent a car or drive down, hotels or camping equipment, trying to scout with other hunters trampling and calling all over the same place, scaring turkeys, plus your food, no guide, etc. While doing it yourself on public ground is very rewarding, most hunters will have multiple trips to Florida before being successful if at all. At an average of $750-$1000 round trip 2,3, or even 4x, you could’ve probably harvested multiple birds by booking a hunt, paying the same or maybe less.

The horror stories of public land hunting down here are almost famous. You can be the best caller on the planet and not even see or hear a turkey. Several of my favorite stories are where you’ve found some gobblers, you get in early and set up. Like clockwork at daylight they’re answering you and coming straight to you, 100 yards to go, full strut, walking to you, when- BOOM!, two other hunters sitting on the same road or area have slipped in on you and shot them out from under you! All your hard work gone to another hunter with no morals or ethics, and nothing you can do about it. All in all, you’re simply better off in the long run to hire an outfitter for your best chance at an Osceola down here.

If you’re looking to hunt an Osceola this spring give me a call 863-990-7650 or any other local outfitter. Ask for references, how much property can they hunt, costs and what’s included, success rate, and any other concerns. If an outfit won’t sit on the phone with you for an hour, has vague answers, or isn’t sure of how many birds they have, you probably want to call someone else. Again, higher costs do not mean a better hunt or higher success rate, usually the opposite. There are several small operations that only offer a few hunts each year on small properties, generally at a lower cost and have 100% success rate. They know they can only manage a few turkeys, so that’s all they book for. Some outfits have huge properties and book tons of hunts, doesn’t mean they have any turkeys. Prime example, I have a ranch where I manage alligator hunts, 4000 acres, never seen or heard a bird, lol. Another place is only 40 acres, kill 7-10 a season. We hunt on roughly 45-50 properties and only hunt 25% of known birds total, to keep population levels high, with a high harvest success rate (98%). We’re heading back to scouting long beards now, y’all have a safe and successful season.

For questions or advice, I can be reached at waynenichols75@gmail.com, through our website www.RedEyeSafaris.com on Facebook- Red Eye Safaris, and by phone, (863) 990-7650.