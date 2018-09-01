Dad’s Old Tackle Box

by Dick Braun

By the time you see this article the August show in St Petesburg, FL will be over and now you have to wait till the end of February 22nd & 23rd, 2019 for the big show at the beautiful Plaza Resort & Spa located at Daytona Beach, FL, where there will be 350 tables, that’s almost 1/2 a linear mile of vintage tackle to look, admire, and purchase, if it’s for sale. Information about vintage tackle shows can be found at joesoldlures.com/wwwboard/ under Web Resources. Click on upcoming shows and they are listed by date and location. Joesoldlures.com is also a great place to learn about vintage tackle and what it may be worth to a collector. Check out Joe’s site as it’s a great site to visit. My sister lives in Tennessee and sent me pictures of an estate sale with vintage tackle. I looked at the pictures and emailed her back and said, “try to buy this, that, and those’, which she was able to do. One of the items was some Doll lures that I didn’t have for my collection. The rest of the items were for me to resale. So far, I’ve sold two of the many lures that she got for me. One of them being a Bagley lure and 10 Betts flies that I sold as a group. She paid $10. for all of it and the 2 that I’ve sold, I was able to do so at $26.50. Not a home run but fun! Now to get you moving on the vintage tackle that’s sitting at home collecting dust. I just checked the top 5 sold lures, reels, and rods on ebay. 5 top lures $15,638.00, 5 top reels $20,083.51, 5 top rods $12.730.00. Made you look didn’t I? See you in February at Daytona and bring those dust collectors in for a free appraisal and auction. Until next time feel free to contact me with questions or thoughts at 941-661-7187.

Florida Antique Tackle Collectors, Inc. is a non-profit, member supported organization registered in the State of Florida. The purposes of the Club are to enhance and promote the collection, preservation and knowledge of old antique angling memorabilia and the history of tackle produced in Florida. FATC sponsors three exhibitions each year throughout the State of Florida. Club Members bring historical displays from their collections of old fishing tackle and also bring old tackle to trade among themselves. The public is invited to attend these exhibitions and encouraged to bring their own old tackle for free appraisals by Club Members.