Dad’s Old Tackle Box

By Dick Braun

The St. Petersburg Florida Antique Tackle Collectors Club (FATC) show was a huge success. A really nice well attended show with 63 tables filled with vintage and collectible tackle. There were over one hundred lots that came in off the street and were consigned to the auction. Deep sea reels up to a 12/0 size and one real nice 10/0 size from Italy. Four really nice early bamboo fly rods from the 1930’s and 1940’s, with lots of smaller reels from Zebco to Ambassaduer Gold plated 5000 with a matching rod, these outfits were numbered and limited production. Lots and Lots of lures of all makes and models one of which sold for over $300.00. You really do need to check dad’s and grandpa’s old tackle box before they hit the garage sale table for your choice at $1.00 ea. This show was open to the public on Friday and Saturday and there were 196 people that came to see what the big deal was all about; OLD Fishing tackle! Out of the 196 people, we had nine new members sign up to join the FATC – Florida Antique Tackle Collectors Club. A lot of information is always shared by the members among one another and of course to the guests that attend the shows. It’s out there folks, when I got home there was an email from a gentleman in Texas who was told to contact me by Zebco about a vintage rod reel that his father had purchased in 1967 and never used. It was a Zebco model 101 called a Unilite outfit that was a travel rod, a short 3-piece rod with a built-in reel. It had sat in the attic for 51 years and was never used. It is now in my collection after an offer of $150.00 that he accepted and was glad that it was going into another collection of vintage tackle – mine! Keep an eye out for more information on our next FATC show, coming up February 22-23, 2019 at The Plaza Resort & Spa in Daytona Beach, FL. This is your chance for you to find out the value of your Vintage Fishing tackle. Until next time feel free to contact me directly with questions or thoughts at 941-661-7178.

Florida Antique Tackle Collectors, Inc. is a non-profit, member supported organization registered in the State of Florida. The purposes of the Club are to enhance and promote the collection, preservation and knowledge of old antique

angling memorabilia and the history of tackle produced in Florida. FATC sponsors three exhibitions each year throughout the State of Florida. Club Members bring historical displays from their collections of old fishing tackle and also bring old

tackle to trade among themselves. The public is invited to attend these exhibitions and encouraged to bring their own old tackle for free appraisals by Club Members.