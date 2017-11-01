Dear Marine Contractors

We would appreciate your help in educating the public and your industry regarding a concern that has recently come to our attention. Both plastic composite and chromated copper arsenate (CCA) pressure- treated lumber sawdust are entering our waterways through the practice of trimming the ends of dock boards while over, or near, our local waterways. We know this is done so all boards are even after installation; however, the sawdust that enters our waterways from this practice is a violation of State Water Quality Standards, 62-302.500 (1)(a)(2) F.A.C.

The issues are:

Composite lumber sawdust is not biodegradable and does enter the food chain. CCA treated lumber sawdust contains heavy metals (chromium, copper and arsenic) that are toxic to the aquatic environment.

Suggested Best Management Practices (BMPs)

Use wood that is either naturally pest resistant or treated with EPA approved preservatives

Do not allow composite and CCA-treated lumber sawdust to enter a waterbody.

Pre-cut boards to size on concrete surface, or even better at the shop, and then sweep up saw dust to ensure that the wind does not carry sawdust into waterbodies or storm drains.

If cutting boards on-site, use a saw with a saw dust catcher and then dispose of sawdust into a trash can with a lid to prevent it from entering waterways or storm drains.

Use a shop vacuum to collect the saw dust from land and dispose of it properly.

If cutting lumber over the water:

Cut on top of tarps, plywood sheets or suspend a tarp under the dock to catch all sawdust; and

Use a boom or other method to capture any debris that does enter water.

Collier County Pollution Control’s mission is to protect, preserve, and restore our water and other natural resources through monitoring, pollution prevention, education, and remediation programs. PREVENTION is the best way to improve our overall water quality. Because you work and play on the waterways, you can be a big part of the solution to Collier County’s waterway pollution!

If you have any feedback on the above BMPs or have found others that work well, please share them with us. If you already use these BMP’s or start to use them, take a picture of it! We would like to share it on our social media and feature you as a company that embodies the “Live Green Save Blue” creed. Please give me a call if you are interested in sharing your pollution prevention techniques.

Thank you,

Danette Kinaszczuk

Pollution Control Manager

239-252-2502