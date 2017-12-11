December HOW

What does Heroes on the Water mean?

By Tim Stouder

“We are Heroes on the Water”, seems to be the phrase for the year. Many of our readers are unaware of what and who we are. As we are putting the final pieces in place for our Veterans Day Event this November 11 we are simple folks trying to help some “Heroes”.

Many times we meet new people at our events. These people are special in one way or another and they are true HEROES. We have manned booths at boat shows, attended club meetings and provided literature, and just talked to folks at the boat ramps where we have our events. At these types of events/places it is just amazing the number of people that have no idea who we are and what we do.

As a member of the Northeast Florida HOW leadership team it takes a lot to plan and organize our monthly events. It is the smiles and new people that we meet each month that keeps us going. HOW is a place where veterans of all armed services come together and not feel alone. It is this feeling that they have someone they can relate to that keeps them coming back. Many times we hear that these events are more therapeutic than an office or class visit.

The following excerpts are from a letter we received anonymously from one of our Veterans. This truly depicts what many veterans are going through and the struggles they have finding their place back in society.

“Whether a veteran of the United States Armed Forces served in wartime or peacetime, overseas, or solely in the United States, one never knows by looking at her what she’s been through.”

“For decades after leaving the military I continued to be timid. I let people walk all over me. I was always worried, scared to trust anyone or to share my own opinions or feelings. I was insecure about every decision I made. I was frightened of my own shadow.”

“I have grown stronger, more confident, less critical of myself, and better able to form lasting relationships where I’m able to express my feelings without fear.”

“How in the world does paddling the water and catching fish in a kayak do all of that for a person? I don’t really know for sure, but I am pretty sure it’s not JUST the kayak, the water, the fishing gear, and the fish. I have never been part of something as profound as HOW, and the people who volunteer their times to this great organization”

Read the full article at http://heroesonthewater.org/thank-you-heroes-on-the-water-you-have-changed-my-soul/

The beginning of this article I stated, “We are Heroes on the Water”. This word ‘Heroes’ means something a little different to everyone. There is no doubt in my mind that anyone who has ever served or is serving now is truly a hero. On the flip side there every day ordinary people who are also heroes. Every person has someone out there that will always be their hero. We have volunteers who are “heroes” just for showing up each month and helping our Veterans out.

So to each person that comes to our event, or volunteer just trying to do their part, Heroes on the Water means something to everyone. It is this special meaning that allows us to keep going and giving back.

About Heroes on the Water

Heroes on The Water is a non-profit organization that helps injured service members with their physical and mental recovery using the therapeutic qualities of fishing from kayaks. Every HOW event across the country brings together wounded military personnel for guided kayak fishing excursions. Founded in 2007, HOW has served more than 25,000 Veterans. The service is provided to the Veterans for free. HOW is a non-profit organization under IRS Code Chapter 501(c)(3). Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Visit www.HeroesOnTheWater.org

If you are a Veteran, know of one that would like to participate, or if you are interested in volunteering or any other questions please contact Coordinator Tim Stouder at NortheastFlorida@HeroesOnTheWater.org .

If you would like to follow us on Facebook or make a donation to Heroes on the Water, you can do so at https://www.facebook.com/HeroesOnTheWaterNortheastFloridaChapter.