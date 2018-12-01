by Capt. Rodney Raffield

Hi Coastal Angler readers! I hope the month of November has treated you well. Down here in the Everglades National Park the fishing has continued to be great with the added bonus of some cooler weather. As you know from my previous articles I fish artificial lures exclusively for snook, redfish, trout, and tarpon, as well as many other species. Hot baits continue to be soft plastic lures such as D.O.A. , Zman, and Mr. Wiffelure. We have been producing great numbers of snook, and redfish, as well as seatrout in the Islands, as well as the backcountry.

With the water cooling down I will gradually start fishing the deep holes more for many different species of fish, including trout, grouper, mackerel, snapper and even sharks. The snook I have been producing in the Islands will work their way into the backcountry with the cooler temps brought on by the coming winter months. My favorite method for extracting fish from the deep rock holes is bouncing a soft plastic (aforementioned brands) on a 1/2 oz Jighead off the bottom. Again don’t forget to follow my Facebook page for the very latest vids and photos of what we are catching on my charters. So get out there with your favorite Rod, Reel, and Lures and create a memory that lasts a lifetime. Your very good friend. Capt. Rodney