For over 54 years, Del’s 24 Hour Store has been going strong and will continue to do so. In an effort to keep doing “a heck of job” as his wife told him many years ago, Del has renovated the interior of the store and repaved the parking lot. All to better serve his customers.

The restaurant portion of the store (Ackerman’s) is now updated. The menu is new and the kitchen is completed and updated. Freshly prepared hot/cold food is available seven days a week from 7am-6pm. Breakfast choices include Mornin’ Turkey BLT, bisquits & gravy, breakfast plates, wraps, sandwiches, tacos and more. The lunch and dinner menus include fresh greens, bowls and wraps, taco, burgers, BBQ, and handhelds with a variety of items in each category. Who needs fast food when you can get it fresh here! (Check out Ackerman’s Sandwich Shop on Facebook for the Daily Special, contests, and more.)

To encourage you to stay and chat, a new bar height counter has been installed, the furniture is updated, the old floor has been removed and the new one shines. The new bar-height counter where customers can sit and talk, while enjoying one of Naples best burgers, was full the day I visited and customers said their orders were delicious. Coming soon will be a fully stocked deli counter with sandwiches made to order, great for those looking to stock up for their day’s adventure.

Heading out fishing? The fishing department has added a new line of tackle and equipment to the store’s inventory. A full line of frozen bait is available, as well as live shrimp. Cast nets, rod and reel combos, hooks, sinkers, line, bait buckets, etc. Everything you’ll need to spend your day enjoying nature.

Once you have all your fishing equipment and food for the day, don’t forget about your beverages and snacks. I remember fishing with my dad and the best part of the day, aside from catching fish, was picking out my snacks, candy bars, soda, chips, and beef jerky. Del’s coolers and shelves hold everything you need, whether for a day of fishing, going to the beach, or a family meal.

In addition to the above improvements, Ackerman’s caters, will have delivery soon, and you can order ahead for fast pick up!