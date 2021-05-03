Dinosaur Revolution Digs Deep into Prehistoric Creatures

South Florida Science Center and Aquarium Announces Summer Exhibit



The South Florida Science Center announces its summer exhibit, Dinosaur Revolution, roaring into West Palm Beach on April 24 through November 28. The popular exhibit is presented by Minotaur Mazes, the same company that produced Rainforest Adventure, a Science Center favorite which ran in 2019. Ranging over 2,500-square-feet in the Center’s main exhibit hall, Dinosaur Revolution will give visitors an exciting in-depth look at one of their favorite topics, and the opportunity to puzzle and problem-solve while stepping into the skin of their favorite dinosaur.

“This powerful combination of role-play and study creates an unforgettable experience that will inspire older visitors to take a fresh look at this prehistoric topic and encourage young visitors to look to the future as they learn more about this fascinating subject,” said Kate Arrizza, President and CEO of the Science Center. “We are still upholding strict cleaning and social distancing practices during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since reopening on Memorial Day weekend 2020, we have not had a single case of the virus throughout our programming. Safety is paramount and we can’t wait to welcome visitors to this fun and educational exhibit – along with our acres of outdoor activities and programming.”

At Dinosaur Revolution, visitors will be able to live large with reptilian role-play activities, undertake three Mesozoic missions spanning 150 years and mimic dinosaur behavior. Junior paleontologists will navigate the giant maze and learn why dinosaurs are one of the most successful survivors in Earth’s history. Dino hunters young and old can debunk myths and learn about new discoveries, dig for fossils through the time periods and even make tracks by slipping on life-size dinosaur feet.

The mission of the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium is to “open every mind to science” and the indoor/outdoor venue features more than 100 hands-on educational exhibits, a 10,000 gallon fresh and saltwater aquarium, digital planetarium, Pre-K focused “Discovery Center,” 18-hole conservation-themed Mini Golf Course and quarter mile long outdoor science trail. The newest addition includes a $2.5 million permanent exhibit, “Journey Through the Human Brain” and features the most advanced neuroscience research and technology in the world. Safety guidelines like social distancing and mask wearing are enforced.

The Science Center is also one of the first to obtain a Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities. Under the guidance of GBAC, a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, the Center now implements the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention throughout the facility.

Admission to the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium during Dinosaur Revolution is $17.95 for adults, $13.95 for children ages 3 to 12 and $15.95 for seniors aged 60 and older. Science Center members and children under 3 are free.

For more information on Dinosaur Revolution or other Science Center programming, call 561-832-1988 or visit www.sfsciencecenter.org. Like the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram @SFScienceCenter.