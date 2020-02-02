Dodging the Fronts

Capt. Philip Watson

February is a month all about bottom fishing and dodging the cold fronts. Kingfish and Bonita might show up towards the end of the month, but February is typically still too cold for the bulk of the fish. The day before the front we call the prefrontal bite or fishing the pressure change, when the barometer is moving. Usually, a couple days after the water settles and the day before the wind picks up are your best bites. The first day or two after a cold front the water resembles split pea soup from being mixed up with the sand so much. Once this settles a little and the fish can see again, it’s usually mayhem with the bite down there.

Our favorite species to take home this month are porgy’s, hogfish, red grouper, and Key West grunts. Most of these fish will come from shallow ledges, inside 80’. Once the water starts to warm, towards the end of the month, these fish will start to move. February is also a good month for monster amberjack, even though they are out of season they are fun for anyone looking for a big fight.

This month’s trip I would like to highlight was the Hardin Crew. They booked a 6-hour trip and wanted an experience that provided dinner and some bigger fish. We started the trip in 65’ fishing for gag grouper and after picking away at a couple porgy’s, I switched gears and pointed the boat towards 90’. Along the way, I marked a nice ledge in 85’ that I have never seen before. Once anchored, we dropped baits to the bottom and it was immediately a porgy-fest! We put a lot of meat in the boat quick. Both girls on the trip even landed two of my biggest of the year. As the porgy bite died, we started dropping down pinfish for some grouper. We had a few shorts and lost a couple good ones, but Daniel was able to land himself a nice 29” gag grouper.

Once dinner was in the cooler, we headed for a wreck to get a shot at a goliath grouper. As soon we anchored, Eva dropped our handline down and we waited. The first bait down didn’t get touched, so she pulled it up and dropped down a nice sized Jack Crevalle and it got crushed! Unfortunately, it ended up breaking us off in the wreck. The next bait down was a small sized Bonita that didn’t last long at all. Eva was able to land a 120lb. class fish all by herself! It was a perfect day of fishing and everyone enjoyed their day out on the water.

