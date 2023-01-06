Does This Qualify As A Gator Trout?

Everyone has their own idea of the size it takes to reach gator-trout status. We’d say this North Carolina seatrout definitely qualifies.

Catherine Jones caught this massive 11-pound, 3-ounce spotted seatrout on Nov. 20 from Pungo Creek, a tributary of the Pamlico River. It ate a live menhaden she was fishing from a dock.

Jones’s fish is a pending IGFA Women’s 20-lb. line class record. The North Carolina state record of 12 pounds, 8 ounces was a Neuse River fish caught last February by Todd Spangler. The IGFA all-tackle world record stands at 17 pounds, 7 ounces for a fish caught by Craig Carson off Ft. Pierce, Fla. In 1995.

