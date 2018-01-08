“Don Combs Story”

By Terry Lacoss

On November 16, 2017 legendary angler Don Combs passed away after a long battle with cancer leaving behind an ocean full of accomplishments both in fishing, friends and family. I had the opportunity in writing about his fishing skills through the years which soon learned that Don Combs was not only a special angler but a very special person as well.

“So thankful for the time I had with Don Combs,” Jacksonville’s Don Dingman said. “Don was the best fisherman I have ever met and I have met a lot of great fishermen! I hope I never lose the sound of his voice in my head while leadering a fish. Don was a great role model, teacher and mentor for not only me, but for so many other fishermen”.

Today new generations of wahoo fishermen are following in Don Comb’s footsteps while bumping up their wahoo trolling speeds from 8-10 knots to 13-18 speedy knots. However Don Comb’s biggest accomplishment in the fishing world was designing and marketing “C&H” lures with his brother Roger Combs. His specially designed high speed trolling lures including the C & H “Mr. Big”, “Wahoo Whacker XL” and the “American Express are today some of the most popular blue water trolling lures.

One of my favorite Don Comb’s articles goes as follows.

“The sun was just about to set when I noticed a large school of bait being pushed up to the surface by game fish deep below,” Don Combs said. “The nervous school of bait fish showered the surface of the calm ocean, indicating game fish were feeding on them at will.”

Legendary blue water angler Don Combs and his fishing party aboard the St. Augustine, Florida based sport fishing boat, “Shark Bait,” were fishing for sailfish in three hundred feet of water. The sailfish bite had been excellent during the past few days off from Flagler Beach, Florida, which led them to believe that sails were more than likely working the pod of baitfish.

“We trolled right through that nervous school of bait, resulting in a big fish striking a black and blue ‘Flame’ lure,” remembers Combs. “We fought that big wahoo for almost a half hour before we were able to bring the hooked fish up close to the transom of my sport fishing boat, ‘Shark Bait’. Suddenly a giant wahoo stuck its head out of the water and shook the hook loose. I knew that wahoo had to weigh well over 100-pounds!”

Don Combs and his “Shark Bait” fishing team established the now existing Northeast Florida Marlin Association’s wahoo record, which weighed 125-pounds.

“One thing I have learned though is that wahoo prefer to strike a lure that is trolled under the surface and is also trolled in a dead straight line,” Don Combs said.

Don Combs and fishing party once hooked 21-wahoo in a single day while fishing offshore of St. Augustine, Fl.

“Wahoo are one of the fastest swimming fish in the ocean,” Don Combs said. “They also jump during the cooler months and I have seen hooked wahoo jump as high as my flying bridge. Boy is that a sight to see”!

Fishing with his wife Cynthia they captured the first “Super Slam” ever recorded in Northeast Florida and in one year caught and released 52- billfish off North Florida as well.

Don Combs with brother Roger Combs also marketed and purchased the ever so popular “Salt Life” logo and apparel with great success.

“Don and Roger made a great team,” Gary Walker said. “Don could see into the future what was going to be successful and how it should be marketed. Roger was the innovator of Salt Life keeping the wheels turning and rapidly growing the business into a real profitable business”.

Gary Walker and Associates marketed Salt Life with great success as well. However Gary Walker also became close friends both on the golf course and fishing too!

“Don was an avid golfer and once witnessed my hole in one golf shot while playing located at Black Hammock Beach,” Gary said. I struck a perfect wedge shot that appeared to hit the green and roll straight for the hole”.

“At that very moment Don said, “It went in the hole”!

Don Combs was also very active in starting the Northeast Florida Marlin Club and held several records.

However Don Combs biggest contribution to fishing was his energy in communicating with other fishermen and willingness to share, promote and conserve our Northeast Florida fishery and fishermen.

Don Combs certainly left behind a fishing legacy that we all will remember each time we set out a spread of “C & H lures!fisherman who boasted many North East Florida fishing records, especially for billfish. His expertise and contributions to our area and especially our club will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, he will be surely missed