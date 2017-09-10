East Shore Bait Oneida Lake Report

By Ben Barry

Oneida Lake fishing has been on fire this year. Walleye, bass and perch have been the main targeted species. We had a big algae bloom this year and it is now coming to end and the fishing has picked back up since the month of August. Walleye fishing has been good all summer and expected to stay this way the rest of the year. Be prepared for early fall fishing with big walleye caught from shore, casting stickbaits and various jigs. Methods of trolling stickbaits and worm harnesses in deeper water have still been producing good numbers of walleye. Back to jigging this month will also help you produce some nice walleye. Our Walleye Wednesday Tournament has been a great learning experience this year with walleye bags weighing in over 8 pounds for three walleye. These fish being caught in shallow water in the middle of summer just goes to show you don’t be afraid to try something new. Eight pounds in three fish that’s huge for this lake. Lunkers coming in at 3-4 pounds what a great fishery.

The perch bite has picked up, jigging fathead minnows or worms in 9’ – 12’ with large numbers of big jack perch up to 16”.

Bass fishing has been great as well this year shoals and structured areas producing the most fish your almost guaranteed to catch a nice small mouth. Live bait is working well this year crayfish and Shiners.