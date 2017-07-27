East Shore Bait Oneida Lake Report

by Jessica Berry

This has been the best walleye year we have seen in years. The jig bite has lasted through June well into July and has now started to slow down. Worm harness and stick baits have been producing good numbers for many anglers. Stick baits and worm harnesses casted over the weeds have been very productive for large walleye as well as trolling with shallow diving baits over weeds. If you want to fish numbers deeper water has been more productive. Adding attractants may make or break you day don’t be afraid to try some new stuff. Fish allure and smelly jelly sticky liquid are some of my favorites. The south shore of Oneida lake has been on fire this year with numerous three pounders caught.

Keeping up with the big box stores as a small business is always a challenge, at East Shore Bait and Tackle we are constantly adding new product and creating new lures and tactics for catching walleye. We have been creating custom sonars and worm harnesses and will be providing you with the ability to have them shipped to you. Check us out online eastshorebait.com and follow the links or just call for a full service tackle experience.

As the fishing slows down in August don’t think you can’t catch fish, there is still plenty of fish caught in the hot months. Tactics may change or colors but it is possible to go be productive and the way the weather has been this year we may see the best fishing in August we have seen in a long time. Anglers from all surrounding states and many more have been traveling to Oneida lake to get in on the walleye action. We have proven that you don’t need to be a pro to catch a walleye you just need the right tackle and advise for the time of year you are fishing. We have recently put anglers who have never caught a single walleye in the boat to putting limits in the boat this year. Don’t be afraid to ask the local shop what’s working and where to fish. Most shops will give you a little info and point you in the right direction you may just have to do a little extra work or ask the other anglers around for a few tips as well. I am personally not opposed to putting you on fish. Good luck and have fun out there because any bad day of fishing is better than a good day at work.

“I have personally used East Shore Bait and Tackle’s customized Oneida Lake tackle. They are extremely well made to match Oneida Lakes forage base, and most importantly CATCH FISH.” – Angler Frankie