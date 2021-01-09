Ecotourism: Jan. 2021

By Capt. Chris Thalmann, Contributing Writer



Happy 2021 and welcome to manatee season here in the Palm Beaches! Many of these gentle giants live here year-round in our freshwater, brackish and saltwater environments. They’re usually found in shallow areas and close to shorelines, where there’s plenty of seagrass to eat. During winter, manatees from the Mid-Atlantic and Gulf Coast migrate to the springs and rivers of Central Florida and further south into our area. All are looking for the same thing – warm water! Manatees, like people, are mammals. They’re warm blooded and can regulate their own body temps – up to a point. It turns out that point is about 68F degrees. And just as people can get hypothermia in colder temps – especially when we’re soaking wet – so can manatees. Despite their huge size, manatees really struggle to stay warm in cold water. If hypothermia gets severe and they develop what’s known as cold stress or cold shock, their bodies will prioritize only their most basic functions, like breathing and heart rate. Everything else – eating, drinking, digestion, even immune response – goes on hold. The solution for people with hypothermia is to get them out of the water, dried off and warmed up. Mild cases are easier to fix than severe cases, especially when rescues are involved. But for manatees suffering from hypothermia, almost every case involves a rescue. These animals can weigh more than 1,000 pounds, so getting a sick manatee life-saving care often involves a team of people and some pretty specialized equipment. Thankfully, manatees are pretty attuned to their surroundings, including water temps. As long as they’re physically able to get there, most will seek out warm water all on their own. Locally, our warmest water is found at FPL’s Manatee Lagoon, just south of its Riviera Beach power plant. Located on the ICW, Manatee Lagoon is an eco-education center where people can see and learn all about these marine mammals. It’s by far the easiest place to see manatees locally, and there’s an excellent chance of seeing a mama manatee swim in with her little calf to snuggle-up in the warm water! Unfortunately, the center is still closed due to COVID but you can do a virtual visit through their website, www.visitmanateelagoon.com, and see manatees “live” via their manatee cam. Just like in nature, the manatee cam works best at high tide when the water is clear. If you’d rather look for manatees in nature, you’re in luck! Good spots include the Loxahatchee River north of the JD State Park docks, the Jupiter Lighthouse shoreline, Dubois Park in Jupiter, and in quieter zones anywhere along the ICW and canals. Go slow, keep your distance, and pay special attention to shallow areas close to shore. It won’t take long to find Florida’s official marine mammal. Have a great month and give a wave if you see us on the water!

Captain Chris Thalmann

Owner | Aqua Adventure Tours, Inc. • aquaadventuretours.com