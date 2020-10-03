EcoTourism: Oct. 2020

By Capt. Chris Thalmann Contributing Writer



Hello everyone, hope you’re able to enjoy some time outdoors this month! When my wife and I first moved to South Florida 20+ years ago, we knew very little about the area. We’d brought our boat with us from up north though, and some of our new neighbors helped to show us around. Among lots of other things, they shared their favorite places to beach a boat, fish a reef, and enjoy a fun dockside lunch and dinner.

Everything that first year was brand new to us; the sea breeze, and how fast thunderstorms can develop and how strong they can quickly grow. We gained a new appreciation for afternoon lightning and evening mosquitos. And somewhere in the dog days of summer, I remember our new friends mentioning that October was their favorite month here in Palm Beach County. When we asked why, they said it was because it was the month that fall finally arrived here. Having grown up next to the Canadian line in northern NY State, I was a little skeptical. October for me still brings back memories of foggy mornings and chilly evenings, of campfires, winterizing boats and closing camps. Of seeing crows and deer pick the last of the summer corn from barren fields. And of course, the leaves – unimaginably vibrant fall colors everywhere. Let’s be honest – we just don’t get that kind of fall here in South Florida.

Our sunny days often blend together into weeks and months. And in many years, April and May feel just like June, July, August, and September. But October IS a little different. Slowly, I’ve come to see that even here, October is a month of change. Up north, seasonal changes can be abrupt, just like flipping a switch. But here on the edge of the tropics, things somehow move more slowly. Seasonal changes are gradual, subtle, almost tentative. In October, our southeasterly summer winds will gradually give way to northerly winter winds, bringing our humidity down to levels in which humans can actually live. As more consistent northerlies arrive and push cooler water our way, air temps will drop too, signaling the start of fall in Florida. We haven’t yet felt much of the seasonal change taking place up north. But we will. Our day light hours are already noticeably shorter, and the sun doesn’t quite get so high in the sky. The snow that’s fallen in northern and western states has keyed many birds make their move. We’ll soon start to see migratory birds flying through Florida on their way to Central and South America. Manatees will be swimming south in search of warmer waters. And of course, we’re hoping to see huge bait schools and the game fish that we all love to catch.

It’s been a rough year for many of us, so fingers crossed for a great start to our fall season. Hope to see you outdoors and on the water! Captain Chris Thalmann Owner | Aqua Adventure Tours, Inc. aquaadventuretours.com

