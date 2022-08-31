Everglades and the Backcountry

By: Capt. Travis Freeman

Hello everyone, Captain Travis from Steady Fish Charters down in Everglades City, to update my fellow anglers on what all the big fish in the 10,000 islands area are biting on and when they are feeding the most this time of the year. During the late summer and early fall, as we head into September and October, the water is still really warm, however, it will start to cool down very fast over the fall and winter months and get saltier and saltier in the back country of the Everglades, so this means more and more redfish, trout, tarpon and snook will be moving into the darker shallower backcountry bays looking for warmer waters and moving through creeks as well looking for anything from live white bait, shrimp and crabs to feed on. However, this time of the year, I like to cast a soft 3” paddle tail with a red or white 1/8oz jig head fishing anywhere from 2ft to 5ft of water. As far as plugs, always a sinking black back mirror lure 3 to 4” and of course live shrimp are always a great bait to use both in the backcountry and the near shores of the Gulf. I have also recently started catching more and more triple tail and permit as the water gets cooler in the Gulf and along the near shores. Both a low rising tide and a high falling tide have been very productive for myself and my clients. Let’s not forget how peaceful and mind bending the Everglades and Backcountry waters can be. Just a simple cruise through the beautiful mangrove islands and seeing the sunrise and sunsets along the coast of the Everglades, is more than therapeutic for most! Make sure you give us a call and let’s get you out on the water for a fishing trip of a life time or just a simple dolphin and shelling excursion making memories that last a life time.