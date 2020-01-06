Everglades Specials

Capt. Rodney Raffield

Hi Coastal Anglers, Capt. Rodney with another fishing tale from down here in the beautiful Everglades National Park. This past month we have had plenty of cool weather which has put those transitioning fish I spoke about in last month’s report into their normal winter pattern. Seatrout have dropped into the deep rock holes along with other species such as mackerel, snapper and sheepshead. We are using shrimp-tipped jigs, as well as heavy jigging spoons to extract these tasty critters. Snook are solidly moved into the backcountry, with most of these fish running on the small side with the occasional slot fish. Redfish are around and biting well on shrimp-tipped jigs, as well. Our area has plenty of wildlife, as well with northern visitors such as beautiful White Pelicans which can be found in groups as large as 300 in one spot. Dolphins are ever present and if you’re lucky will give you a thrilling show by jumping in your boat’s wake. Remember never let the number of fish you catch determine how special the time you spend on the water is when you are in such a special place as the Everglades National Park. That being said the fishing is awesome and you should get out there and give them a run. So till next time my friends tight lines and be blessed. Capt. Rodney

Contact Capt. Raffield at 239-695-4626