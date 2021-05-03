Extreme Kayak Fishing Results for Inaugural Delray Beach Tournament

The Exotic Bass Roundup participants pushed off in their kayaks in search of peacock bass and clown knifefish on Lake Ida this past month. The inaugural event was organized by Extreme Kayak Fishing, in partnership with the Palm Beach County Sports Commission. Here’s the breakdown of the event with 71 total participants:

Overall:

1st – Julie Garber 4.11 lbs. $2,000.00 (Nautical Ventures) (Turbo USA)

2nd – Auriel Leyes 3.95lbs. $1,000.00 (YakGear)

3rd – Daniel Stein 3.9 lbs. $500.00 (YakGear)

4th – Cristobal Colon 3.4 lbs. $250.00 (YakGear)

5th – Heynar Mejia 3.2 lbs. $125.00 (YakGear)

6th – Stephen Klein 3.1 lbs. Proyaker Fish Bag

Clown Knifefish Division:

1st – Tyler Drew $500.00 (Nautical Ventures)

2nd – Jesus Gonzalez $250

3rd – Jon Venarchick $150

Ladies Division:

Biggest Peacock – Julie Garber with 4.11 lbs. Custom Exotic Bass Roundup Rod made by Powercore Rods

Junior Division:

Biggest Peacock – Jack O’Donnel 3.0 lbs. Custom Exotic Bass Chupacabra Rod made by Powercore Rods