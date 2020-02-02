Feeling Sheepish

Capt. Matt Fueyo

It’s cold water, cold weather, and just flat out cold this time of year. Our community convicts are starting to make their way out of the back water and into the passes. The black and white stripes are the distinctive characteristics of the iconic sheepshead. This makes them easy to spot for our captains. We are using 1/4-ounce split shots and small J and circle hooks to catch these crustacean crushers! I prefer to place my split shot about 8-10 inches from the hook when targeting these fish. I choose this technique so the bait doesn’t “helicopter” when casted. Anybody who has used a split shot will probably know what I’m talking about…. Another technique that we use is called a “knocker rig.” This is when a 1/2 or 1/4 oz lead is strung like a bead at the end of the leader. This allows it to slide up and down the leader with no restrictions. After I cast I leave my bail open so that my bait will land at the base of my target piling or structure. Casting to docks and pilings with a small amount of lead will make any rookie angler feel like a pro. After my bait hits the bottom and I’ve reeled in any slack, I’ll open my bail and allow the fish to eat the bait naturally. This technique is not easily done when structure is rocky or jagged, but around a few pilings, with a shortened leader, plus braided line…you’re all set for a good fight! I let the fish eat his meal and pull a little line out to ease the process. Once he’s had it for a few seconds, I close the bail and begin reeling. Using circle hooks and this style of fishing can be very effective for those pesky pearly white toothed sheepshead!

Redfish and black drum have been around the mangroves and docks as well. We are using shrimp almost daily, and just like our jailbirds (sheepshead), they love any type of crustacean. Keep it simple and keep your presentation the same around the docks. Sometimes we use a 25# leader while fishing in the wintertime and will even drop down to 20# in certain circumstances. The drawback to using lighter leader is that the big fish are fooled more easily, it’s as almost if they know you’re trying to catch them!

Snappers and juvenile groupers are being caught in Big Pass and New Pass. The pompano, Spanish mackerel, bluefish and ladyfish bite will be productive for anglers looking to bend the rod. These fish are fun to catch and some can be very tasty. Anglers will find them in the passes gorging on glass minnows that are flowing through on the outgoing tides.

Be cautious while navigating during the winter months. Extreme low tides will make some of those “risky areas” even more hazardous. The Spring Break crowd is almost here and boat rentals will be in high demand. Be polite to your fellow boaters and help somebody that might not be following the no wake zones properly or operating out of a marked channel. You can save a life and save the environment as well. Prop scars are very damaging to the very fragile turtle grass in our bays. These scars can take years to mend, so look out for everybody and be safe!

Reel Tight Fishing Charters is based out of Siesta Key Marina. Come down around noon to see our catch and meet our team of professional captains. We look forward to fishing with you, tight lines!

