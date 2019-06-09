Fernandina / Amelia Island

Fernandina – June Fishing Report

Author: T.D. Lacoss

Coastal Angler: June

Fernandina Beach Fishing Report

Saltwater fishermen will be targeting hard fighting cobia along the beaches of Amelia Island where menhaden schools are the big attraction. Navigating close to the breaking surf at the southern portion of Amelia Island where pogy pods are numerous will offer excellent sight fishing opportunities when spotting cobia.

Offshore wrecks and big ledges where large concentrations of bait fish are common will also harbor excellent cobia action as well. During past cobia runs a live menhaden fished under a small float for surface cobia, or deep jigging a barbed menhaden on a 4-ounce led head jig works best. Bright chartreuse bucktail jigs with a streak of bright red hair is also a deadly fishing tactic when inquisitive cobia swim right up to your sport fishing boat. Be sure and have a 20 to 30-pound spinning rod and reel ready in a nearby rod holder when cobia suddenly follow up a hooked cobia, or deep-water game fish!

King mackerel will be prowling along the beaches during the month of June as well, particularly at Nassau Sound and the St. Mary’s inlet where Spanish mackerel, mullet and menhaden are schooling. Look for the first of the incoming tide to harbor the best kingfish action while live bait trolling or anchored up at your favorite kingfish waters and chum fishing for kings that could weigh up to the fifty-pound mark.

Spanish mackerel will be schooling at the mouth of the St. Mary’s jetty rocks during an in-coming tide as well and should provide both excellent eating and a good fight while trolling with a small Clark spoon light tackle as well.

Offshore bottom fishermen will find good numbers of gag grouper at FA, FC and HH fish havens while fishing dead on the bottom with a “Knocker” setup. This includes a four-ounce egg weigh threaded onto your 100-pound monofilament shock leader which rests right against your 7/0 kahle hook. This setup fishes the live or dead bait smack on the bottom where gag grouper will more than likely take you bottom bait. Best grouper bait is a pinfish fileted on both sides leaving the sides of the fish on, so the fish smell attracts nearby grouper.

Backwater fishermen will find the numbers of mullet schools have increased during the month of June where schooling redfish and sea trout will find an easy meal. Best action comes when there is an in-coming tide at sunrise while casting a surface plug including the Storm “Chug Bug” or “Zara Spook” in a chrome and blue color pattern. During muddy water conditions, a chartreuse colored surface plug works best.

Be sure and work your surface plug slow but deliberately as both redfish and sea trout take extra time in honing into a noisy surface plug. Look for areas where a sandbar or oyster bar falls out into a nearby deep channel and there are schools of mullet passing the ambush point.

Small creek mouths that empty out into large bays from a large spartina marsh are great fishing waters when targeting redfish that are waiting for bait fish to fall out from the fishy marshes. Drift a large live shrimp, or small finger mullet under a brightly colored float for best results.

The little jetty rocks located at the very southern portion of Amelia Island should offer excellent sea trout action during an early morning or late afternoon in-coming tide. Fish a ¼ ounce chartreuse colored led head jig rigged with a curly tail plastic in the clear color pattern with blue metal flakes, super slow and close to the rocks. The tip of the southern portion of these small jetty rocks offers the best action.

Avoid stringing your catch on your belt as sharks are also numerous in these fishy waters and have been know to rip a string of fish right from the wading angler!

Tarpon will be arriving in Amelia Island waters as well during the month of June as well. The tip of the St. Mary’s rock jetties offers some of Florida’s best tarpon action while fishing all the in-coming tide. Fish dead on the bottom with cut baits including menhaden, mullet, croaker, yellowmouth trout or Spanish mackerel. The beaches located at the southern portion of Amelia Island also will harbor excellent tarpon fishing where schools of menhaden are the big attraction.

For more fishing information and charters, please call Amelia Angler Outfitters, (904) 261-2870