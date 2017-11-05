Fernandina November Fishing Report

Author; Terry D Lacoss

Coastal Angler; Fernandina Beach report November

The month of November provides a variety of fishing action both in the many tidal rivers that feed both the Nassau and St. Mary’s rivers and nearby offshore fish havens. Barring any passing tropical storms, locating clean water conditions is key when hooking up to excellent fishing action.

Numerous schools of mullet in all sizes will be key in both finding game fish and more importantly having on board a live well of one of saltwater’s very best live and dead baits. Look for all of the falling tides to hold good numbers of mullet along the beaches of Amelia Island, both the Nassau and St. Mary’s inlets and nearby tidal rivers as well. Best technique for cast netting mullet is to engage your boat’s electric motor while navigating head first into a school of mullet. Chasing them with your boat’s big motor seldom puts live mullet in your boats live well!

Certainly having on board live baits including mullet, menhaden, pinfish, croaker or cigar minnows is key in hooking up to a variety of offshore bottom feeders. Look for FA, FC, FB, Shultz’s, AH and HH fish haven’s to hold good numbers of gag grouper, red snapper, black sea bass, flounder, triggerfish and the occasional amberjack.

Large black and red drum will be running at both of Amelia Island’s inlets including the Nassau and Cumberland Sounds. Fishing all of the in-coming tide and the first hour of the falling tide is key while fishing dead on the bottom with a nice chunk of blue crab. If crabs are not available, ultra fresh shrimp works well too.

Flounder will be running along the St. Mary’s rock jetties during all tide phases with the best action coming during the last of the in-coming tide while fishing dead on the bottom with bullhead minnows, cut bait, or live finger mullet. Tony Reagan recently fish all of the in-coming tide with live finger mullet at many of downtown Fernandina Beach’s city docks and caught a limit of southern flounder weighing to six-pounds.

Sea trout and redfish will offer excellent inshore action during the last few hours of the in-coming tide while casting a slow sinking minnow type lure in the chrome and green back color pattern. Obviously seasoned back country fishermen are imitating the big run of mullet with their mullet type imitations. The Mirr-O-Lure 19MR is an all-time favorite luring vicious strikes with its slow sinking, twitching action.

Striped bass fishermen navigating further up river in both the Nassau and St. Mary’s Rivers will also have access to excellent stocks of Florida striped bass which are maintained by the Florida Wildlife Commission. Sunshine bass have also been stocked by the FWC and are more plentiful than striped bass.

Best lures for stripers include a slow sinking minnow type plug in the blue back and silver color pattern, white “Swim Bait” or a ½ ounce white spinner with a silver #5 willow leaf blade.

Largemouth bass will be on a big feed before the cold waters of winter arrive in Lofton and Boggy Creeks. Casting a white spinner bait with a gold blade is key when targeting big mouth bass that could possibly push the ten pound mark!

For more fishing information, please visit www.ameliaangler.com, or call 904-261-2870.