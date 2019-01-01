By JD McNabb

Finesse fishing is quite different from regular bass fishing. You use smaller baits, you fish at a slower pace, and might be fishing in the freezing weather.

When I think of finesse style baits I think of the ned rig, finesse jigs, small creature baits on shaky heads, and the smallest of hard baits. Some people also use the drop shot technique. I like to use these rigs near deep holes or wooden docks only. When water temperatures are below 35 degrees Fahrenheit, I like to fish in deep holes that will take longer to get cold. I will use either small hard baits, like a crank bait, or a finesse jig. My jig would either have a 1/16 ounce weight or a 3/8 ounce weight. I would also use the same weights for my drop shots. For temperatures that are above 40 degrees Fahrenheit, I would fish ONLY wooden docks.

The reason I stress only wooden docks is because they tend to hold heat better then metal ones. Now i’m not saying don’t fish metal docks, sometimes they can hold fish too. I would usually throw small creature baits like the Missile Baits Baby D-Bomb, in green pumpkin or black colors.

I hope I have taught some of you about finesse fishing. Tight Lines!