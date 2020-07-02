Fire-Work for it…

Capt. Matt Fueyo

Talk about bang for your buck! Blue crabs and pass crabs are being sold at $4.00 and $5.00 per crab!!! This raises the cost of fishing for tarpon and permit a few dollars. When prices are high, those of us in the charter boat world become resourceful. We check out the tides and make our way to the passes! During the full and new moon phases, there are incredibly strong tides. These tides play different roles in various zones of the bays and waterways. Personally, I’m a huge fan of the big incoming tides that usually occur in the mornings. As the bay fills with nutrient rich ocean water, the fish fire up and become active. The predators know that bait fish, shrimp, and crabs will begin to show up as a result. The snook and redfish will travel deep into the mangroves in search of crustaceans and small fish that are easy targets in shallow water. As the heat of the day bears down on the flats, those same snook and redfish will seek shade in those mangroves. Look for deep cuts of water or holes where these fish can lay during the midday heat. These areas provide shelters from the summer temperatures.

During the afternoon outgoing tides, we experience the crab flush. This is when the magic happens and we get back to our original topic at hand about being resourceful. The “Crab Flush” is what some of us locals like to call the influx of pass crabs floating out on the huge dumping tides. The hungry predators wait for them as they swim by, gorging on the crustaceans. Snook, redfish, tarpon, permit, black drum and even mangrove snappers are chewing on these crabs. We use a long handled dip net and scoop crabs into a bucket. After a dozen or so, we will move them into the live well. Crabs of all sizes will work during these outgoing tides. It’s as easy as anchoring up against the rocks, casting and catching a snook, reaching over the side, scooping a fresh crab, and putting it on your hook, and then casting for your next fish. I kid you not! It has been done and will continue all summer long!

American Red Snapper and the offshore fishing has been fantastic, but finding weather windows remains difficult. Be safe while navigating your vessel through weather. Having an AIS (automatic identification system) or an EPIRB (emergency position indicating radio beacon) can increase your chances of surviving an emergency on the water. Be safe and tight lines!

Reel Tight FC · 941-444-9749

www.reeltightfishingcharters.com