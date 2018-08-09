Fired Up Offshore Forecast – August

It is no secret now that the thermocline is in and the cobia are here. Let’s at least show some respect and be considerate when we find a ray or a few fish. Bottom fishing in this condition is going to be tough. The bottom is 55/60 degrees and the top of the water column is 80 so needless to say they’re not chewing. We are going to have to wait till that cold water moves out.

The trolling bite has finally started to pick up, but now you have to find the bait and that has been tough. It’s just not prevalent maybe it is the thermocline. You’re going to have to sabiki it out there, find the sardine schools just offshore around the reefs. Pogies are scarce. Kings started showing back up again. They are not huge but at least they are prevalent. Find the sardine schools offshore and start there. Normally this time of year its throw the net once and go to the reef. Well, right now you gotta work for it.

Cobia fishing has been great, and not just in the obvious areas, but all the wrecks have them. Jig them up using 2 oz buck tails tipped with a whole squid. If they won't eat the jig follow up with a live bait of some sort. They are not picky! We are averaging 2 to 3 fish a day just jigging the wrecks. Amberjack have been hot on about every piece of structure out of the port. Fish them just like your fishing for cobia. And yes, you can eat AJ. They are a solid white meat fish and taste fantastic. Cut the tail section with the worms out and there's no issues. If you don't like them, keep them and call Fired Up Charters, we will feed the fat fireman! Lol. Try AJ blackened lightly or grilled. You will love it.