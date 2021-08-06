Fired Up Offshore Forecast – August 2021

August fishing can be a challenge – turn that challenge into fun fishing. The cold water is usually here which causes issues for bottom fishing and for finding bait. Cold water, meaning the yearly thermocline. Plus, the “whale snot”. Just because you cannot get a bottom bite going doesn’t mean the bottom fish don’t come up in the water column a little. Get on the wrecks and chum. You will find the cold pushes the fish up. They try to get to the warm water level. It is not uncommon at all to see amberjack, snapper, cobia, mangroves, and many other species not far from the surface. Picking out the biggest fish can be fun especially for your charters. Almost forgot about the cobia run. That cold water also pushes them cobes to the shallows. Mahi, NO they are not here. We are catching a few stragglers as you can normally do that all year long. Kingfish should continue to do well, many fish in the 40/50lb class have been caught recently. Capt. Joe of the FireFight had some studs lately.

Nearshore beach fishing is going to really be picking up. The tarpon is here and rolling every day. You can slow troll them or just drift in the mornings with live bait. We have caught them on everything. Chunk baits, live baits and artificials. There is not much they won’t eat. Beach fishing in 20-30 feet depths is a blast. You’d be amazed how shallow all these fish come in. Kings, bonito, crevales and many other fun fighting fish. Look for the schools of bunker (menhaden aka pogies). If you find bunker you will find the fish.

Shark fishing is about as good as it gets right now. If you’re looking for some fun with the kids, anchor up in 20 feet off the beach and hold on.