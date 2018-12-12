Fired Up Offshore Forecast – December

I hope you all enjoyed Thanksgiving and are looking forward to Christmas! If you haven’t been out there lately you need to – the offshore and nearshore bite is going off! Fishing has been awesome as it usually is this time of year. Bunker pods have finally showed up and should continue to stay around a little while longer. Work the pods close to shore for giant red drum and other species feeding on them. Use a 50lb. mono leader with a 1-2 oz weight and a 7/0 circle hook. You can Knocker rig it or fish finder rig it.

Take the pogies off shore for some great kingfish action in all the normal areas. This time of year, all the commercial guys are out there trying to support their families. Please do not get in their way, it’s already hard enough with all the rules and regulations imposed on them/us. When you see them with out there doing circles just give them the space they need to fish. There’s plenty of ocean out there.

Mahi fishing has also been picking up. This is the time of year they migrate south. It’s not as good as the spring run but can definitely pay off! We have been very successful using the regular king rods and king gear for mahi. But you can always use all the typical dolphin rigs. Ballyhoo and strip baits work just fine.

Every trip we are catching a few cobias. So, keep a jig handy. The Fish And Dive Center has all the jigs you need. Talk to Nick, He will help you out. Hope you all have an awesome holiday and enjoy your families. This report has been brought to you by Captain Chris Cameron of Fired Up Fishing Charters, your premier fishing guide charter of shark fishing Cocoa Beach, off- shore fishing Port Canaveral, nearshore fishing Cape Canaveral, and Orlando charter fishing.