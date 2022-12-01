Fired Up Offshore Forecast – December 2022

Fishing has been awesome – right on schedule this time of year! Bunker (menhaden shad) pods have showed up and should continue to stay around a little while longer. Work the pods close to shore for giant red drum and other species feeding on them. Use a 50lb mono leader with a 1-2 oz weight and a 6/0 circle hook. Use knocker rigs or fish finder rigs.

Take the bunker offshore for kingfish action in all the normal areas; 8A Reef, Pelican Flats, and all the ledges and reefs in 50-100 feet depths. Use #6 wire for this sharp toothed fighter. When you see the commercial guys out there supporting their families, please give them room they will be circling when fishing.

Mahi fishing has also been picking up. This is the time of year they migrate south. It’s not as good as the spring run but can definitely pay off! We have been successful using regular king rods and king gear for mahi. But you can always use your favorite dolphin lure. Ballyhoo and strip baits work fine. Every trip we catch a few cobias too, so keep a jig handy. The Fishing and Diving Center on A1A in Port Canaveral has all the cobia jigs you need. Talk to Nick, he will help you out.

Bottom fishing has really picked up. Please double check the rules. Seasons change on certain species and circle hooks are required along with descending devices and de-hooking tools. Double check what you have and be sure to be legal. Fired Up Charters wishes everyone an awesome holiday and enjoy your families.