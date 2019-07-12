Fired Up Offshore Forecast – July 2019

Fishing has been damn good lately. A few mahi have been showing up and a few cobias as well. Most of the mahi, kings and cobia have been on the reefs. Get your live bait and slow troll for them. The bunker has been easy to get lately in the basins. Watch your machines, look for the birds or even easier you can follow the fleet.

This is usually the time of year when the fish move in close to the beach. If you’re catching bait close just start fishing outside the pods. Don’t leave fish to find fish. Tarpon and crevales have been around to have some fun with too.

At some point later this month expect it to slow down. Why you ask? Every year we have the cold-water upwelling show up and chills the water drastically which usually shuts the bite down. This makes it harder to locate the bait and pushes the fish out of the area till the warm water returns. Check your bottom weights and I’m sure they will be very cold to the touch, somewhere around 50 degrees. If that’s going on then be sure, the bite is gone.

Yes, the cobia will show up at some point on those shoals. This is by no means a secret. If a boat happens to spot a fish, let them fish. No need to rush up on them and start throwing your jig over their lines to attempt to catch the fish they spotted. Always have a rod handy with a bucktail jig – add a whole squid for finicky fish. Good luck and have a great July from your premier fishing guide charters of Cocoa Beach Port Canaveral Orlando Florida area.