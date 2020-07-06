Fired Up Offshore Forecast – July 2020

Fishing has been pretty decent lately. A few mahi-mahi have been showing up and a few cobia have too. Most of the mahi, kings and cobia have been on the reefs. Get your live bait and just go slow troll. The bunkers (pogies or menhaden shad as they are called) have been fairly easy to get lately. Watch your machines, look for the birds or even easier you can follow the fleet. They have been from the back basins to the pier.

This is usually the time of month that all the fish move in close to the beach. If you’re catching bait close just start fishing outside the pods. Worst case, you don’t catch anything and head offshore anyways. Don’t leave fish to find fish. Tarpon and jack crevale have been around to have some fun with too.

At some point later this month expect it to completely shut down. Why you ask? Every year we have the cold-water upwelling show up and lower the water temperature drastically and usually shuts the bite down. This does a few things. It makes it harder to locate the bait, and pushes the fish out of the area till the warm water returns. It’s actually pretty cool. Check your bottom weights and I’m sure they will be nearly frozen. If that’s going on then be sure the bite is gone. The other thing this does is enables every boat to become a professional Cobia fisherman. The cobia will show up at some point on the shoals. This is by no means a secret. Slow troll live pogies is best, and have a bucktail ready on another rod in case there are two cobes.

Good luck and have a great July from your premier fishing guide charters of Cocoa Beach Port Canaveral Orlando Florida area.