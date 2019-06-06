Fired Up Offshore Forecast – June 2019

May we had a great month and the fish started to turn on. The bunker finally areconsistent as we were getting them from the cruise basin all the way to the pier. Just look where the fleet is in the morning and you can’t miss them. Please be courteous when boats are on bait schools.

From the beach to local reefs – tarpon, jack crevale, bonita, Spanish mackerel and kingfish have been from the beach in 20 feet of water to about 40 feet. We have been having a lot of fun on light tackle with all these power hitting fish. Use live bunker hooked through the nostrils on 50lb fluorocarbon leader with an 8/0 circle hook. If you start getting cut off a lot then it’s time to put the wired stinger rigs on for those toothy kings. Keep a jig ready for the cobia when you see or mark the bait out there, as this is the time of year they start to show up on the bait pods just off the beach. The near shore reefs such as Pelican and 8A have been great for the early morning king bite. Use your stinger rigs and live pogies for the best catch. In the last few weeks there has been wahoo to 45lbs, chunky black fin tuna, mahi and a handful of cobia all caught on king rigs in the same area.

From the reefs to offshore has been good as well. Many mahi-mahi have been caught from 140-180 feet and some days past 500 feet. Use basic ballyhoo rigs and skirts. There was a lot of wahoo caught recently and bottom fishing has also been decent. Grouper will continue to pick up. Fish the offshore reefs such as 21 and 27. Don’t forget about the amberjack. They’ve been great, should continue as well and are great eating.