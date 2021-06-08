Fired Up Offshore Forecast – June 2021

From the beach to nearshore reefs – tarpon, jack crevalle, bonita, Spanish mackerel, and kingfish have been from the beach 20 feet to about 40 feet depths. This is fun on light tackle with all these power hitting fish. Use live bunker (aka pogies or menhaden shad) hooked through the nostrils on 50lb fluorocarbon leader with an 8/0 circle hook. If you start getting cut off, then time to put the wired stinger rigs on for those toothy kings. Keep a jig ready for the cobia or when you see or mark the bait out there as this is the time of year, they start to show up on the bait pods just off the beach.

The near shore reefs – Pelican Flats and 8A have been great for the early morning king bite. Use your stinger rigs and live bunker for the best catch. In the last few weeks there has been wahoo, black fin tuna, mahi-mahi and a handful of cobias all caught on king rigs in the same area.

From the reefs to offshore has been good as well. There were a solid few days of mahi and we should still see a few weeks of it. Many fish have been caught from 140-180 feet and some days past 500 feet. It’s a day-to-day thing and up to the winds and weather as usual. The basic ballyhoo rigs and skirts have been the key. Smaller skirts the better. Pink seems to be the key.

Bottom fishing has also been awesome. Pinfish and croakers are a great bait for that. Fish the offshore reefs such as 21 and 27 and if you have any of the wrecks that’s a good start too. Don’t forget about the amber jacks. They’ve been great and should continue as well. Good luck and have a great June from your premier fishing guide charters of Cocoa Beach Port Canaveral Orlando Florida area. www.firedupcharters.com