Fired Up Offshore Forecast – May 2019

Good numbers of dolphin have been caught the last few weeks and should only increase this month. Start in the 90-120 foot range as many seem to think you have to go to 300 feet right off the get go. Unless someone is out there telling you to C’mon, start shallow. Start looking for color changes and temp breaks. Also look for weed lines and currents, as that is a good place to start. I like to use smaller islander lures with small ballyhoo or strip baits. On bright sunny days go with the yellows pinks bright blues. On darker days go with black red and purple colors. Kingfish will continue to do well this month too. Best bait is going to be the bunker. If not use frozen Cigar minnows. Use a good net.

Now that the water is warming up, live bait is much more consistent. Some days you may have to ride far south to get it and some days it’s right there in the port but at least it’s around. Beach fishing is really starting to heat up as well. We’ve already seen some nice buoy line kings and tarpon. If the baits around chances are there will be larger fish feeding. I like to start with 60# mono till I start getting cut off then I switch to #4 wire.

Shark fishing has been on fire as well. I know many say I don’t want to deal with sharks, or you can’t eat them. You are completely wrong. On light tackle they are so much fun, and blacktips are great to eat. Ever wonder why many restaurants are out of the shark kabobs? And I assure you, there’s no shark shortage.

Just take what you will eat! No waste. We need there to be plenty of sharks and every other species for our future kids. This report has been brought to you by Captain Chris Cameron of Fired Up Fishing Charters