Fired Up Offshore Forecast – May 2021

Good numbers of dolphin have been caught the last few weeks and should only increase this month. Start in the 90-120 foot range as many seem to think you have to go to 300 feet right off the get go. Unless someone is out there on the radio telling you to go deep, start shallow. Start looking for color changes and temp breaks. Also look for weed lines and currents, as that is a good place to start. I like to use smaller islander lures with small ballyhoo or strip baits. On bright sunny days go with the yellows, pinks and bright blues. On darker days go with black, red and purple colors.

Kingfish will continue to do well this month too. Best bait is going to be the bunker (menhaden shad). If not use frozen minnows. Use a good cast net for bait, heavy and fast sinking. Now that the water is warming up, live bait is much more consistent. Some days you may have to ride south to get it and some days its right there in the port but at least it’s around. Beach fishing is really starting to heat up as well. We’ve already seen some nice buoy line kings and tarpon. If the bait is around chances are there will be larger fish feeding. I like to start with 60# mono till I start getting cut off then I switch to #4 wire for kingfish.

Cobia – this is also the time frame we start seeing them free swimming out on the reefs. While you’re out there slow trolling for kings, keep an eye out the back of the boat for that cobia trailing you. If your bottom fishing, keep an eye on what follows your fish up to the boat.

The sandbar sharks have been holding. Shark fishing has been on fire. I know many say I don’t want to deal with sharks, or you can’t eat them. You are completely wrong. On light tackle they are so much fun, and blacktips are great to eat. Ever wonder why many restaurants are out of the shark kabobs?