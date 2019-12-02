Fired Up Offshore Forecast – November 2019

This is the time of the year when all we are anxiously awaiting the kingfish run and everything else run for that matter. Thanksgiving is the time frame that the big kings come in and the fishing really starts to go off. Normally, it’s the week around Thanksgiving, give or take. With that in mind, commercial season starts up as well. So, let’s give the guys doing their “circles” a little bit of room.

One day the bait is one throw of the net and the next day it is a struggle. If you cannot get bunker, try a box of minnows and troll those. Skirts in a few colors help make the baits look better. Spinning minnows can mess your line up pretty good, a good swivel will help straighten it out. If you want to stick around the beach there have been acres of glass minnows where you will find Spanish mackerel, jacks, blues, redfish and snook. Match the hatch – if they’re feeding on mullet then use live mullet. If they’re on the glass minnows then use small clark spoons, tiny buck tails or those tsunami lures that are thin and shiny.

Farther offshore should be starting up as well. Mahi should be seen more frequently in the 140 to 160 foot depths. Look for weed lines out there and if you find that “yellow brick road” you will do just fine. I like to use small islander lures and small chuggers. You can tip them with strip baits (bonita) or the trusty ole ballyhoo. I have noticed that if you use smaller baits the hookups have increased. Wahoo are normally starting up this time as well. They do better on the early morning bite. I don’t target them so to speak but I send my shotgun line way out on wire and I use a larger black or red islander and it works just fine.