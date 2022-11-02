Fired Up Offshore Forecast – November 2022

November is a great time of year for fishing along the east coast of Florida. The offshore really starts to get Fired Up so to speak. Bunkers are normally in the basins more consistently and much easier to get. Remember to use that large heavy sinking net. If you still can’t locate or catch them, a box of frozen cigars works just fine. Head out to the reefs or ridge line and start from there for many species – kingfish and blackfin tuna or even sailfish! Typically, this time of year we see a daily clean line. (Where the water goes from muddy to clear). Fish that clean water side break and you should increase your chances. Normally Thanksgiving is that time frame that everything really turns on but typically this whole month is a FireFight. The typical stinger wire rigs work well with a size 4 treble hook. Just go see Nick at the Fish and Dive shop and he will hook you up with whatever you need along with some great looking fresh cigar minnows.

Other species that show up well are mahi and wahoo. There’s no secret here to this kind of fishing. Use your normal ballyhoo rigs and smaller chuggers and find your weed lines, edges or just fish the stream. The fall ran can be just as good or better than the spring run.

If you’re looking to keep busy and it’s too rough to go out, fish the jetties with live mullet or live shrimp on a small knocker rig. Fluorocarbon is not a bad idea either. Snook and redfish have been doing well and should continue to Fire.

Most of all Happy Thanksgiving and I hope we all have a great rest of the year fishing. If you need any assistance, please don’t hesitate to contact us or meet us down at Bluepoints Marina for a few bluegills. Good Luck. www.firedupcharters.com