Fired Up Offshore Forecast – October

Happy Halloween! What a great month we had once again in the beautiful waters of Florida’s Atlantic. Bunker have been cooperating more every day as are the mullet. Don’t just try going south for the bait as they are being found in the Canaveral Bight more and more with passing days. Take those baits offshore to the reef and slow troll for some good kingfish action.

Mixed in with the kings have been a bunch of bonito and cobia. Just stick to your normal stinger rigs and slow troll those at slow speeds of 1 or 2 knots at most. If you don’t have any luck, frozen cigar minnows are working as well. But definitely use some of those busters supplied by the Fish and Dive center in Cocoa Beach, get with Nick – he knows what’s going on. Bottom fishing should only start to improve. It has been tough catching croakers lately. Try the bouy line and try a few of the drop offs. Typically, this time of year we should start seeing the cobia and blackfin tuna showing up. See if you can’t get around the shrimp boats during the day while they are anchored up.

It has been pretty good! For the nearshore fishing, follow the schools of mullet, the tarpon and snook have been great. The jetties have been holding fish daily. Flourocarbon is a great bonus with this type of fishing. Spanish macs have been schooling the mullet schools too. Small jigs and topwater poppers work great with this type of fishing. Good luck. www.firedupcharters.com