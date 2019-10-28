Fired Up Offshore Forecast – October 2019

For those of you that have been waiting to catch something different, other than kings and tarpon, wait no longer as the fall pelagic run is upon us.

This is a great time of year to target fish that migrated north in the springtime and now migrate back south. Mahi-mahi, wahoo and sailfish will start to show up. We already started seeing many green fish hit the fish boards at Bluepoints Marina. Nothing huge but a few decent ones for sure. King fishing starts to heat up again as well. (best fishing around for action) Although November is historically the timeframe that the larger schools come in this is when they start showing up.

The fall run is generally not as great as the spring run but it’s still usually awesome fishing. It seems like many fish are being caught shallow and on slow trolled live bunker (menhaden aka pogies) while king fishing. Now is the time to start rigging your ballyhoo and concentrating on the temperature breaks and weed lines again. Start out in 100 foot or so then go deeper. Don’t pass fish to find fish. Be sure to put out some naked ballyhoo for the sails. And don’t forget the shotgun rig. Wire rigged and sent way out there, black and purples work well for wahoo.

Continue to use live pogies and mullet working the regular reefs. Don’t pass up the wrecks. Chances are if there’s piles of bait on it then something’s there. I had a slow day last week and decided to go try a wreck. The water was boiling with small sardines. My first pass through we got doubled up with a fat kingfish and a speedy bonita. Then it was a bonita fire fight for over an hour.

Beach fishing is heating up as well. I know many are taking advantage of the nice weather and bait on the beaches right now catching pompano, flounder, snook and whiting. Sharking from the beach is going off good too.