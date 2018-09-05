Fired Up Offshore Forecast – September

What a great month we had – you gotta love it! Red Snapper season was a hit. All six days! The bunker has been easier by the day to get. They have been in the port and along the beach. Just because you have the live bait doesn’t mean they want it so try the dead as well. Also, don’t forget about the cans. They have been holding sardines and a sardine will always get hit, even when the ocean presents itself as a dump. Use sabikis for the sardines. Kings have been a hit or miss but the larger ones are starting to show up again. Try the reefs and wrecks.

Cobia. They are all over. Get out there with your bucktails and look around. Tip your bucktail with some squid or your favorite rubbers. No place specific but the reefs are a good start, hint hint. Late in the day they have been surfacing on rays, turtles and free swimming. They love some live bait too.

This is a great month for wreck fishing. Use all your normal tactics from three ways to knocker rigs. Live bait definitely works the best. Use lighter tackle for more fun. Amberjack and every other species have been sitting right above the wrecks and it’s been great.

You can also try anchoring and chumming. Use some lighter fluorocarbon for the mangos. They have been plentiful! Even the muttons have been surfacing. Don’t forget about chicken rigging all the monster sea bass and triggerfish! Man we have had some studs lately. It’s a lot of fun for the kids. Get out there and enjoy the water. If you need any help, please don’t hesitate to call us. Have a great September from Fired Up Charters, specializing in offshore deep-sea fishing in Cocoa Beach and Port Canaveral.