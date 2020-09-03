Fired Up Offshore Forecast – September 2020

Cobia are out front! Get out there with your bucktails tipped with squid and look around – no place specific but the reefs are a good start. They have been swimming right up to the boat lately. Late in the day they have been surfacing on rays, sea turtles and free swimming. Cobes love some live bait.

This is a great month for wreck fishing. Use all your normal tactics from three-way swivels to knocker rigs. Live bait works the best. Use lighter tackle for more fun. Amberjack and every other species have been sitting right above the wrecks. The reason they have been sitting on top of the wrecks is because of the thermocline. Make sure to feel the lead sinkers when you reel up to confirm. You can also try anchoring and chumming. Use some lighter fluorocarbon for the mangos and free line a chunk way back in the chum line. Mangos have been plentiful. Even the muttons have been surfacing. We should start to see the Mahi returning soon. If you get out and see a weed line it may be worth a shot to drop a ballyhoo back behind the boat.

The bunker live bait has been easier by the day to get. They have been in the port for a change. Although not as easy to get in the port you can find them on the beach near the steeple almost daily. Here’s the kicker, now that you’ve got the prime choice in bait, they don’t want it and want frozen. Yup. That’s right. So, here’s the lesson, try both, one dead and one live and see what gets hit. Who would’ve thought? If you can’t find the bunker try the bouy cans. They have been holding sardines and a sardine will always get hit. Even when you don’t see much life on the ocean…Get out there and enjoy the water! If you need any help, please don’t hesitate to call us. www.firedupcharters.com.