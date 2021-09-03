Fired Up Offshore Forecast – September 2021

The bunker have been easier by the day to get. They have been in the port and fairly easy for a change. Here’s the kicker, now that you’ve got the prime choice in bait, they don’t want it and want frozen. Yup. That’s right. So here’s the lesson, try both, one dead and one live and see what gets hit better. We couldn’t figure out what the deal was with the live bait after marking fish till we tried the switch up. Who would’ve thought? Also don’t forget about the cans. They have been holding sardines and a sardine will always get hit. Even when the ocean presents itself as lifeless!

Cobia. They are all over. Get out there with your bucktails and look around. No place specific but the reefs are a good start, hint hint. Also try the big drop, swimming right up to the boat lately! Late in the day they have been surfacing on rays, turtles and free swimming. They love some live bait too.

This is a great month for wreck fishing. Use all your normal tactics from three-way swivels to knocker rigs. Live bait definitely works the best. Use lighter tackle for more fun. Amberjack and every other species have been sitting right above the wrecks and it’s been great. You can also try anchoring and chumming. Use some lighter fluorocarbon for the mangos. They have been plentiful. Even the muttons have been surfacing. Don’t forget about chicken rigging all the monster sea bass and triggerfish. Man, we have had some studs lately. It’s a lot of fun for the kids…Get out there and enjoy the water!