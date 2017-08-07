Fired Up Port Canaveral Offshore Fishing Forecast – August

August fishing can sometimes be challenging but also a fun time. The cold water yearly thermocline is usually still around and causing issues for bottom fishing and finding bait. Just because you can’t get a bottom bite going doesn’t mean the bottom fish don’t come up in the water column a little. Get on the wrecks and chum. You will find the cold pushes the fish up. They try to get to the warm water level. It’s not uncommon at all to see amberjack, snapper, cobia, mangroves, and many other species not far from the surface. Picking out the biggest fish can be fun especially for your charter clients. Don’t forgot about cobia – cold water also pushes them to the shallows.

Mahi – cold water really pushes those mahi up in the gulfstream. Get out there and put your best baits out. Now is the time to get them. If you have no luck out deep, go to 8a and troll fast across the reef. We catch many fish even wahoo on 8a. Kingfish should continue to do well, many fish in the 40-50 pound class have been caught recently. Capt. Jimmy of the ‘Fire Fight’ landed a 49.6 lb king.

Nearshore beach fishing is going to really be picking up. The tarpon are there and rolling every day. You can slow troll them or just drift in the mornings with live bait. We have caught them on everything. Beach fishing in 20-30 feet is a blast. Kings, bonito, jack crevalle and many other fighting fish will shadow the bait. Look for the schools of bunker – when you find them you will find the fish. Shark fishing is about as good as it gets right now. If you’re looking for some fun with the kids, anchor up in 20 feet off the beach and hold on. Good luck and we hope to see you out there! www. firedupcharters.com