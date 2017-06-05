Fired Up Port Canaveral Offshore Fishing Forecast – June

The bunkers (pogies) have finally been consistent. We are getting them from the cruise basin all the way to the pier. Just look where the fleet is in the morning and you can’t miss them. Please be courteous; please give each other room as there is plenty of bait for everyone.

From the beach to local reefs: Tarpon, jack crevale, bonita, Spanish mackerel and kingfish have been from the beach in 20 feet depths to about 40 feet deep. We have been having a lot of fun on light tackle with all these power hitting fish. Use live bunker hooked through the nostrils on 50lb fluorocarbon leader with an 8/0 circle hook. If you start getting cut off a lot then time to put the wired stinger rigs on for those toothy kings. Keep a jig ready for the cobia for when you see them or when you mark the bait out there, as this is the time of year they start to show up on the bait pods just off the beach.

The near shore reefs such as Pelican and 8A have been great for the early morning king bite. Use your stinger rigs and live pogies for the best catch. In the last few weeks there have been wahoo to 45lbs, chunky black fin tuna, mahi-mahi and a handful of cobia all caught on king rigs in the same area.

From the reefs to offshore has been good as well. There was a solid few days of great catches of dolphin and we should still see a few weeks of it. Many fish have been caught from 140-180 feet and some days past 500 feet, it’s just a day to day thing and up to the winds and weather as usual. Good luck and have a great June from your premier fishing guide charters of Cocoa Beach, Port Canaveral Orlando Florida area.